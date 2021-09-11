DistX (DISTX) Price Down 4.4% This Week

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One DistX coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DistX has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. DistX has a total market cap of $17,563.49 and approximately $30,915.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00065639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00130288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00183327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,668.25 or 1.00041749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.95 or 0.07123788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.63 or 0.00871049 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

