DistX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,562.00 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. DistX has a market cap of $14,995.17 and approximately $27,562.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DistX has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One DistX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00069998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00127801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00180737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,115.26 or 0.99824208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.91 or 0.07115687 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.98 or 0.00931476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002976 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

