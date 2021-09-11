Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Down 0.2%

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.30 and last traded at $63.33. Approximately 39,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 57,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.47.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 446.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000.

