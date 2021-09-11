dKargo Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges. dKargo has a market capitalization of $166.01 million and $14.07 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dKargo

dKargo is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

