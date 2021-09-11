DMM: Governance Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $694,415.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

