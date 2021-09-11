DMScript Price Down 35.9% Over Last 7 Days (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. DMScript has a market cap of $405,515.29 and $3,266.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00067287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00130626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00184062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,677.44 or 0.99966770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.33 or 0.07176926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.39 or 0.00871885 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

