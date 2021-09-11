Dogecoin (DOGE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.21 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $31.63 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.89 or 0.00393183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,241,754,313 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.