Doliver Advisors LP Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,375,653,000 after buying an additional 2,852,012 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after buying an additional 2,045,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

