Don-key Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $477,429.00 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $477,429.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001511 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00393341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000641 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,682,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

