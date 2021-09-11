Donut (DONUT) One Day Volume Tops $42,592.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Donut has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $42,592.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00071050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00127523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00180709 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,965.50 or 1.00006603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.30 or 0.00954788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.69 or 0.07071856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

