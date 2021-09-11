DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $14,235,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,128,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,609,050. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 78.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $793,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $210.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.14 and a 200-day moving average of $159.92. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

