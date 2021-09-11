DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.80.
A number of research firms recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.
In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $14,235,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,128,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,609,050. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $210.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.14 and a 200-day moving average of $159.92. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
