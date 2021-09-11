DoYourTip Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,751.00 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $615,924.98 and $24,751.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.75 or 0.00828096 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001548 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.39 or 0.01201759 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

