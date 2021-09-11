DPRating Trading Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded 18% lower against the dollar. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $868,996.31 and $1,516.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00161926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043952 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.