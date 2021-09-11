DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,603 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 94.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DKNG traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,536,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,158,445. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $2,985,395.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,014,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,374,509.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,846,031 shares of company stock worth $258,220,455 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities raised their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

