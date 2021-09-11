Dragon Coins (DRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00059844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00163052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.42 or 0.00738704 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.