Dragon Coins (DRG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00059741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00162141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043379 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

