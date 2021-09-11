DragonVein Price Down 14.8% This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $104,939.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,520.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.99 or 0.01412532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.33 or 0.00508200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00341772 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

