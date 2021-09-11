Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $19.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.7799 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

