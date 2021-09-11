DREP [old] Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00059316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00162475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.24 or 0.00707036 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars.

