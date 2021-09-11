Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,613 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,008,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $105.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

