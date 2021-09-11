Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 133.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 316.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

NVCR opened at $131.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average of $170.85. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,635.87 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $80,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

