Duality Advisers LP Has $1.34 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $331.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.25. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.55.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

