Duality Advisers LP Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 267.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,319 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

SILK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $320,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

