Duality Advisers LP Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $498.15 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

