Duality Advisers LP Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 28.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 497,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after buying an additional 109,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

TENB opened at $46.06 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $100,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,414 shares of company stock worth $6,926,792. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.