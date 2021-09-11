Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.61 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $439.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.