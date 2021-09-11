Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.65 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NiSource by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,628 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after purchasing an additional 962,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NiSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,307,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in NiSource by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,193,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 289,151 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

