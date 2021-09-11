Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.