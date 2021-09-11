Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,719 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 62,192 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 452,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,484,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,459,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 94.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 105,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.