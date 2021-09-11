Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.5% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 41,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8,512.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $153.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.46.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.