Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.74.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

