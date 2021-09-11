Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

MAR opened at $135.64 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.71.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

