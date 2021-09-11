Duality Advisers LP Purchases 1,153 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Coupa Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $201,889,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $145,491.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,930.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.18.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $247.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.04 and a 200 day moving average of $250.56. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

