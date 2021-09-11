Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 1,115 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,550.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,592.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,467.57. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,562.18.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

