Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 14,266 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,266 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.56.

Thor Industries stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.41.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

