Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,370 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DOCU opened at $277.15 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of -322.27, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.66.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.