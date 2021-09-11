Duality Advisers LP Sells 19,342 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

NYSE:ARE opened at $199.69 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.62 and a 200-day moving average of $183.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

