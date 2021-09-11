Duality Advisers LP Sells 2,623 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 103,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1,188.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $155.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.51. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

