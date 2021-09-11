Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,026 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 187,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

