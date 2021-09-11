DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Up 1,027.6% This Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00068754 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00028851 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008110 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.