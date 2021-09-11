Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00129014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.00182588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,509.79 or 0.99858732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.75 or 0.07128498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.83 or 0.00868531 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

