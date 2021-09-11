DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Hits $15.83 on Major Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $16.42 million and approximately $149,551.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.83 or 0.00035136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00068685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00127325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00179357 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,038.25 or 0.99986972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.16 or 0.07068992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.09 or 0.00914851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002990 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

