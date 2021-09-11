Dusk Network Market Capitalization Hits $57.39 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $57.39 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00060080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00162393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

