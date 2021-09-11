DXdao Market Cap Reaches $26.76 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $542.60 or 0.01199808 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $26.76 million and $123,787.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.16 or 0.00842831 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXD is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.