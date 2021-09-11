Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.33

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $11.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,759.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.93 or 0.07261698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.26 or 0.00402660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $644.38 or 0.01408192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00126542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.99 or 0.00561605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.87 or 0.00508899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00345097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.