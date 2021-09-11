Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $189,031.11 and approximately $149,654.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00828748 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001556 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.60 or 0.01220125 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 783,731 coins and its circulating supply is 382,837 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

