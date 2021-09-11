e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches Market Cap of $2.02 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $107.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.00393534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000637 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,283 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,021 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.