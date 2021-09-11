e-Money (NGM) Price Up 0.3% This Week

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $14.68 million and approximately $519,022.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Money has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00066829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00131756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00183522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,582.34 or 1.00097998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.98 or 0.07141300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.69 or 0.00860149 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.