Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.29.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.
In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EXP opened at $145.53 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.61.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
