Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,674,000 after acquiring an additional 134,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,918,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXP opened at $145.53 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

