Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.40). Eargo reported earnings per share of $4.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eargo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eargo by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eargo by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eargo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAR opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $793.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22. Eargo has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

